REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer says there is evidence of community transmission in four of the provinces 72 cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said this is not reason to panic, and said it’s instead a time to be thoughtful about practicing physical distancing.

“We want to make sure that if you are a known case you need to self-isolate,” Shahan said. “I think my advice is that you have to act as if anywhere in Saskatchewan, as if there’s unknown community transmission.

One of these cases is located in Regina. Two more are in Saskatoon and one located in central Saskatchewan.

Shahab said testing will be expanded in primary care facilities.