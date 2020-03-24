REGINA -- This is the latest news on COVID-19 in Regina and area for March 24:

Sask. COVID-19 update:

The Government of Saskatchewan will deliver its daily COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.

The province announced six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 72.

City of Regina update:

Beginning on Tuesday, the City of Regina will provide an update following the provincial press conference. This event will take place daily at 3:30 p.m.

Regina police have not made arrests, laid charges

The Regina Police Service says it has not made any arrests, or laid any cahrges relating to the self-isolation order.

University of Regina cancels spring convocation

The University of Regina announced on Monday that it's cancelling spring convocation to limit social contact.

