COVID-19: Updates for Regina and area for March 24, 2020
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- This is the latest news on COVID-19 in Regina and area for March 24:
Sask. COVID-19 update:
The Government of Saskatchewan will deliver its daily COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.
The province announced six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 72.
City of Regina update:
Beginning on Tuesday, the City of Regina will provide an update following the provincial press conference. This event will take place daily at 3:30 p.m.
Regina police have not made arrests, laid charges
The Regina Police Service says it has not made any arrests, or laid any cahrges relating to the self-isolation order.
University of Regina cancels spring convocation
The University of Regina announced on Monday that it's cancelling spring convocation to limit social contact.
