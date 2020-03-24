REGINA -- The University of Regina has cancelled its spring convocation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says the decision is in an effort to limit social contact.

"As the situation continues to unfold with COVID-19, the health and safety of our campus community is of the utmost importance to us," the U of R said on its COVID-19 site.

Students will still be awarded their credentials. Although convocation is cancelled, the university says it won't impact the timing of degrees, diplomas and certificates.

The U of R cancelled its classes on March 14 and some classes are now being offered through remote learning. As of March 23, the U of R said 1,756 students have engaged remotely in 40 virtual classes.

All spring and summer courses will be offered through remote learning, the university says.

Computer labs will also be closed as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.