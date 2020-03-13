University of Regina suspends classes amid COVID-19 concerns
REGINA -- The University of Regina has suspended classes to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus.
The university announced in a statement on Saturday morning that all classes would be suspended from March 16 through March 19.
Classes will resume on March 20 through distance teaching. There will be no face-to-face instruction for the rest of the Winter 2020 term.
Plans for final exams at distance will be communicated to students at a later date, well in advance of the exam period.
Two U of R students who had been in self-isolation tested negative for COVID-19.
The University of Regina said it will provide a further update later on Saturday.
There are currently two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. No cases have been confirmed in Regina.