REGINA -- The University of Regina has suspended classes to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The university announced in a statement on Saturday morning that all classes would be suspended from March 16 through March 19.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the #UofRegina is cancelling all classes Monday, March 16 - Thursday, March 19. Please see our video update for more info. pic.twitter.com/NEceoBCZGS — University of Regina (@UofRegina) March 14, 2020

Classes will resume on March 20 through distance teaching. There will be no face-to-face instruction for the rest of the Winter 2020 term.

Plans for final exams at distance will be communicated to students at a later date, well in advance of the exam period.

Two U of R students who had been in self-isolation tested negative for COVID-19.

The University of Regina said it will provide a further update later on Saturday.

There are currently two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. No cases have been confirmed in Regina.