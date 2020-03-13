REGINA -- The province has detected the second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The second presumptive case, a person in their 60s, recently visited Oregon state in the U.S.A. The test was conducted in Saskatoon on March 10, and the patient has been able to isolate at home.

“All travelers, including those to the U.S.A., need to monitor their health for 14 days upon return to Canada and be prepared to stay home if you have a fever or cough,” Saskatchewan Ministry of Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

According to Premier Scott Moe, the Ministry of Health is coordinating a province-wide effort to prepare for the arrival of COVID-19.

Dr. Shahab has ordered that no public gatherings over 250 people should take place. This does not apply to schools, universities or workplaces where people are distributed into several rooms.

Read more on the province's "aggresive new measures" to combat COVID-19 from CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca

This is a breaking news story, more details to come.

A previous version of this story continues below:

The province is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.

Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Jim Reiter and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at 2:30 p.m. CT.

On Thursday, the province announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was a person in their 60s who had just returned from Egypt. That individual is self-isolating in Saskatoon.

Shahab said the risk of COVID-19 remains low in Saskatchewan.