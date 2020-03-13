REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe said the 2020 Provincial Budget will go ahead as planned on March 18, however the public will not be invited to attend.

"Members of the Legislative Assembly, media, and a limited number of staff will gather for these events while practicing social distancing. Further, all tours and public events at the Legislative Building are suspended and general public access to the Legislative Building will also be suspended," the province said in a news release.

Ahead of the annoucement of the province's first presumptive case on Thursday, Moe confirmed that there would not be a spring election.