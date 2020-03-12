REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe says he won't be calling a spring election.

“We will remain focused on providing a strong, stable government and addressing the health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Moe said in a statement on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Moe said a decision on the election was a "day-by-day" issue and wouldn't commit to an election date. The province's fixed election date is Oct. 26.

The COVID-19 outbreak was named a pandemic on Wednesday. The NDP Opposition said that this isn't the right time to head to the polls.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

