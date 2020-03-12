No spring election amid COVID-19 concerns
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:42AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 1:10PM CST
REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe says he won't be calling a spring election.
“We will remain focused on providing a strong, stable government and addressing the health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Moe said in a statement on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, Moe said a decision on the election was a "day-by-day" issue and wouldn't commit to an election date. The province's fixed election date is Oct. 26.
The COVID-19 outbreak was named a pandemic on Wednesday. The NDP Opposition said that this isn't the right time to head to the polls.
There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.
