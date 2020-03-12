REGINA -- In the wake of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province is encouraging residents to visit saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus.

The website offers information on the risk of COVID-19 in the province, along with information on travel advisories and up-to-date testing numbers.

The HealthLine was ringing busy on Thursday after the province said a person in their 60s who had recently returned from Egypt tested positive in Saskatoon.