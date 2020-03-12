People can't get through to HealthLine 811 after first COVID-19 case announced in Sask.
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:51AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:28PM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s HealthLine appears to be overwhelmed, following the announcement of the provinces first presumptive case of COVID-19.
CTV News Regina attempted several calls. Each time the line rang busy, or failed to connect.
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's Medical Health Officer says anyone with general questions about COVID-19 should visit Saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus.
Only person with symptoms are being advices to call the HealthLine at 811.
Shahab said they are looking at the need for an independent assessment site to take pressure off the HealthLine.
If you are experiencing symptoms, wait on the line for 20 minutes.
