REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s HealthLine appears to be overwhelmed, following the announcement of the provinces first presumptive case of COVID-19.

CTV News Regina attempted several calls. Each time the line rang busy, or failed to connect.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's Medical Health Officer says anyone with general questions about COVID-19 should visit Saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus.

Only person with symptoms are being advices to call the HealthLine at 811.

Shahab said they are looking at the need for an independent assessment site to take pressure off the HealthLine.

If you are experiencing symptoms, wait on the line for 20 minutes.

Just called SK Healthline 811 and can’t connect. Calling 811 is one of the main recommendations on the @SaskHealth #covid19Canada emergency preparedness documents. I’m hoping there’s something wrong on my end but whatever it is, someone better sort it out ASAP @CBCSask — Sean Groves (@sean_groves) March 12, 2020