REGINA -- What Women Want has confirmed its Regina show will not be cancelled from March 13 to 14.

“We have precautions in place at the venue with sanitization stations near every entrance and bathroom for guests to use,” Show producer Michelle Strawford said.

A presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

“We are excited for our 13th year of celebrating local businesses and the power of collaboration in Saskatchewan,” said Strawford.