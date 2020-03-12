REGINA -- Celine Dion's upcoming performance in Saskatoon has been postponed.

Dion was supposed to perform at the SaskTel Centre on April 25.

On Thursday morning, representatives told CTV News Regina that the concert would go ahead. However on Thursday evening, Dion's Facebook page said all tour dates between March 24 and April 27 had been postponed.

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has lead to cancellation of sports and the JUNO Awards.

Anyone with tickets will receive more information from Dion's team soon, the post said. New dates haven't been announced.