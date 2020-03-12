Regina Pats cancel practice following 1st COVID-19 case in Sask.
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 11:07AM CST
REGINA -- The Regina Pats have cancelled Thursday’s practice following the announcement of Saskatchewan’s first presumptive case of COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the Western Hockey League, (WHL) adjusted protocol amid concerns of the virus’ spread.
The WHL said Thursday that its Board of Governors is meeting to determine next steps.