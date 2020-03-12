REGINA -- Regina’s Mayor Michael Fougere says the City of Regina’s Emergency Operations Centre is considering next steps following the announcement of the provinces first presumptive case of COVID-19.

“We’re looking now at how to ensure we have essential services like water, waste water, fire, transit all available,” he said.

Fougere said he’s going to refrain from attended large meeting, and has stopped shaking hands as a precaution.

He said that City's main focus at this time is ensuring essential services will remain accessible.