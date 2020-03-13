REGINA -- Saskatchewan has its first presumptive case of COVID-19, but how is the pandemic currently impacting residents?

In the past 24 hours, shows and sporting events in Saskatchewan and across the country were postponed or cancelled as organizations try to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

As part of the unprecedented response, people are left with questions like “will my flight be cancelled?” or “when should I self-isolate?”

This article is meant to answer frequently asked questions, and help Saskatchewanians understand how this global story impacts them.

How at risk am I to catching COVID-19 in Saskatchewan?

According to Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Helath Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, the risk to the general public is still low. There is an increased risk of severe cases for people 65 years and older, and people with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions, according to Health Canada.

How do I know if I have the virus?

According to Health Canada, symptoms include fever, cough, trouble breathing and pneumonia.

COVID-19 can only be confirmed through laboratory tests, and most mild versions of the virus will clear up on their own.

If I feel like I have a cold or flu should I get tested?

According to Dr. Shahab, if you present symptoms you believe to be consistent with COVID-19, call HealthLine 811 to speak with a professional who can advise of next steps.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, Shahab urges you to visit SHA’s website over calling the HealthLine.

Those who have travelled to other countries, or attended a conference or large gathering anywhere in Canada, can go about their daily business when they return home - but they should closely monitor themselves and their symptoms, Shabab said.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands with soap and warm water frequently for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands and cover coughs and sneezes. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

Experts have recommended practicing “social distancing”.

What is self-isolation? When should I do it?

Those who have travelled to an impacted country or come into contact with someone with COVID-19 should self-isolate. This means not leaving your home for two weeks.

According to Health Canada you should self-isolate if:

You have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Local public health has identified you as a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19

What local events have been cancelled in Regina?

What local events have been cancelled in Saskatoon?

49th Annual JUNO Awards, March 15 – Cancelled

Saskatchewan Rush and NLL season – Suspended

Saskatoon Blades games – Paused

Bob Saget, Dakota Dunes Casino, March 16 – Postponed

Saskatchewan Summer Soccer Series preseason match, March 28 and 29 – Cancelled

Can I still travel?

The United States announced a travel ban from Europe for at least 30 days. As of Friday morning Canada has not announced a similar ban, however the situation is changing rapidly.

Check the Heath Canada page here for an updated list of affected areas and travel restrictions.

With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky and CTV Saskatoon's Jonathan Charlton.