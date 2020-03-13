REGINA -- Here's a list of all events cancelled or postponed in Regina amid fear of spreading COVID-19.

These events are developing. We will update this article as new information becomes available.

Cancelled/postponed:

Temporary closures:

  • Mackenzie Art Gallery - All previously scheduled programs and events have also been postponed. Any advanced or online tickets purchased will be accepted when it re-opens.
  • Saskatchewan Science Centre - All programs, events, IMAX theatre films and retail services have been cancelled. The Science Centre said the closure will help the community with social distancing.
  • Royal Saskatchewan Museum - Some services and events have been temporarily postponed. The museum said it will be increasing and enhancing its cleaning and disinfecting. Shared-use items, like binoculars and ear protection, have been removed. The Paleo-Pit playspace will also be temporarily closed.
  • Western Development Museum - Western Development Museum locations in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, North Battleford and Yorkton also remain open. The museum has increased cleaning in high traffic areas within its buildings.
  • RCMP Heritage Centre - closed for the time being. The facility will not be accepting any facility rentals or educational program bookings for the months of March, April and May. If any pre-booked rentals or educational programming will be affected by this closure, you can contact the Heritage Centre with any concerns.