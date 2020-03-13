COVID-19 cancellations: Everything closed, cancelled and postponed in Regina
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:01AM CST Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 12:13PM CST
The Regina skyline is shown on Nov. 6, 2017 (Katherine Hill / CTV Regina)
REGINA -- Here's a list of all events cancelled or postponed in Regina amid fear of spreading COVID-19.
These events are developing. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
Cancelled/postponed:
- PBR Regina, March 14 - Postponed
- Minor Hockey season – Cancelled
- Co-operators Centre Adult Hockey League at Evraz Place - Cancelled
- Bob Saget, Casino Regina, March 15 – Postponed
- Regina Pats games, WHL season – Paused
- Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs - Suspended
- Rider Cheer Team auditions - Postponed
- Regina Synchronized Skating - Cancelled
- Sask. Volleyball (including Sask. Cups March 14-15) - Postponed
- Spring Free From Racism, March 22 - Postponed
- Champions for Mental Health Fundraiser, March 14 - Postponed
- Take a Break Adminstrative Professionals Luncheon - Postponed until June 9
- Paragon Awards, March 27 - Postponed until Sept. 4
- Fantasy Food at the Saskatchewan Science Centre - Cancelled
- Celtic Illusion, March 13 - Postponed
- Rodney Carrington, March 18 - Cancelled
- Glass Tiger, March 19 - Cancelled
- Matthew Good, March 31 - Cancelled
- The Glorious Sons, March 20 - Postponed
- Cirque du Soleil AXEL, July 23-26 - Cancelled
- Regina Symphony Orchestra, March 14 and March 21 - Cancelled
- Singing for my Survival: How Music Saved My Life, March 30 - Postponed
- Jesse Cook: The Tempest Tour, March 31 - Postponed
- Yesterday Once More, April 2 - Rescheduled to October 10
- Alice Cooper, April 13 - Postponed
- Peppa Pig, April 1 - Postpone
Temporary closures:
- Mackenzie Art Gallery - All previously scheduled programs and events have also been postponed. Any advanced or online tickets purchased will be accepted when it re-opens.
- Saskatchewan Science Centre - All programs, events, IMAX theatre films and retail services have been cancelled. The Science Centre said the closure will help the community with social distancing.
- Royal Saskatchewan Museum - Some services and events have been temporarily postponed. The museum said it will be increasing and enhancing its cleaning and disinfecting. Shared-use items, like binoculars and ear protection, have been removed. The Paleo-Pit playspace will also be temporarily closed.
- Western Development Museum - Western Development Museum locations in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, North Battleford and Yorkton also remain open. The museum has increased cleaning in high traffic areas within its buildings.
- RCMP Heritage Centre - closed for the time being. The facility will not be accepting any facility rentals or educational program bookings for the months of March, April and May. If any pre-booked rentals or educational programming will be affected by this closure, you can contact the Heritage Centre with any concerns.