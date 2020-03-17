REGINA -- The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is the latest building to close its doors temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will close on Tuesday until further notice, the province says.

“We believe that closing the RSM is taking a proactive approach to promoting social distancing to stop the spread of this virus. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to reopening in the future,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release.

The T.rex Discovery Centre, home to Scotty in Eastend, is scheduled to open on May 16 for the summer season.

The museum says it plans to reopen when public health authorities determine it's safe to do so.