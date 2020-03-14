REGINA -- Public spaces around the Queen City are being affected by concerns over COVID-19.

At this time there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Regina. Two presumptive cases have been detected in Saskatoon.

Here is how Regina’s public spaces are responding:

Mackenzie Art Gallery

The Mackenzie Art Gallery will be temporarily closed until further notice.

All previously scheduled programs and events have also been postponed.

Any advanced or online tickets purchased will be accepted when it re-opens.

The gallery said there have been no COVID-19 cases associated with the Mackenzie Art Gallery but these preventative measures are being taken to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Saskatchewan Science Centre

The Saskatchewan Science Centre will also be closing its doors.

As of Friday evening, all programs, events, IMAX theatre films and retail services have been cancelled.

The Science Centre said the closure will help the community with social distancing.

Royal Saskatchewan Museum

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum remains open but some services and events have been temporarily postponed.

The museum said it will be increasing and enhancing its cleaning and disinfecting.

Shared-use items, like binoculars and ear protection, have been removed.

The Paleo-Pit playspace will also be temporarily closed.

The museum said visitors should remain mindful of high touch of locations and reduce unnecessary handling of shared items.

People who are sick are also asked to choose another time to visit.

Western Development Museum

Western Development Museum locations in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, North Battleford and Yorkton also remain open.

The museum has increased cleaning in high traffic areas within its buildings.

Any catering and rental deposits for events that need to be cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns will be refunded.

Some demonstrations have been cancelled to promote social distancing. Staff have also been asked to stay home if they feel sick.