RPS taking steps to keep staff safe during COVID-19 outbreak
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is taking some additional precautions to keep staff safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
RPS tweeted out a video of Chief Evan Bray outlining some of the steps being taken.
If it’s not necessary for you to report a crime in person, Bray recommended reporting crimes online or over the phone.
“If it is necessary to come down, no problem, but If you can limit those visits, that’s important to keep in mind,” said Bray.
Criminal record checks can also be conducted.
Members in the communications centre will be asking additional questions when taking calls, to better understand the health of those involved in situation, so police can take proper precautions.
As of March 16, Saskatchewan has seven COVID-19 cases.