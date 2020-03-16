REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is taking some additional precautions to keep staff safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

RPS tweeted out a video of Chief Evan Bray outlining some of the steps being taken.

The Regina Police Service is committed to providing continued emergency response to the city of Regina as we navigate the challenges of COVID-19.



Chief Evan Bray shares details on how we are keeping our staff safe, so we can continue to keep the community safe. #COVID19 #YQR pic.twitter.com/ni7DobbG7a — Regina Police (@reginapolice) March 16, 2020

If it’s not necessary for you to report a crime in person, Bray recommended reporting crimes online or over the phone.

“If it is necessary to come down, no problem, but If you can limit those visits, that’s important to keep in mind,” said Bray.

Criminal record checks can also be conducted.

Members in the communications centre will be asking additional questions when taking calls, to better understand the health of those involved in situation, so police can take proper precautions.

As of March 16, Saskatchewan has seven COVID-19 cases.