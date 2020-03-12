REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) playoffs have been suspended following a directive from Hockey Canada amid concerns over COVID-19.

SJHL team the Estevan Bruins said in a Tweet that it supports this decision.

The team had previously announced the postponement of a playoff game against the Melfort Mustangs, scheduled for Friday.

Statement from the Estevan Bruins regarding the announcement from @HockeyCanada and @theSJHL. #SJHL



The decision affects all Hockey Canada-sanctioned events, including national championships, effective Friday, March 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/7Na92pEYyc — Estevan Bruins (@estevanbruins) March 13, 2020

The SJHL was in its first round of playoffs.