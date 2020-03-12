The SJHL playoffs suspended following directive from Hockey Canada
CTV News Regina Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 1:50PM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 6:38PM CST
The SJHL Logo for the 2019 Season. (Courtesy: The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) playoffs have been suspended following a directive from Hockey Canada amid concerns over COVID-19.
SJHL team the Estevan Bruins said in a Tweet that it supports this decision.
The team had previously announced the postponement of a playoff game against the Melfort Mustangs, scheduled for Friday.
The SJHL was in its first round of playoffs.