Sask. courts postponing jury trials amid COVID-19 concerns
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 8:12AM CST
Court of Queen's Bench in Regina. (File)
REGINA -- The Courts of Saskatchewan has postponed jury trials due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, the courts said trials expected to start between March 16 and May 30 will be rescheduled. Anyone who received a jury summons for that period is asked not to attend court.
Any jury trials currently underway will continue, the courts said.
Court is also encouraging video and audio appearances for anybody in custody.
All court visits by schools and other groups have been cancelled and access to the local registrar's offices is restricted.