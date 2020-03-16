City of Regina Transit will remain in service
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 10:29AM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- City of Regina Transit services will remain open for now, but cleaning protocols have increased.
“It is important for residents to remember that highly touched surfaces are only clean until someone touches it or coughs or sneezes nearby,” the City said in a news release.
The City recommends the following precautions for transit riders:
- Wash your hands with soap frequently
- Cover your cough or sneeze using the inside of your elbow
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Call HealthLine 811 for advice