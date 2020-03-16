REGINA -- The province's most recent case of COVID-19 is a person in their 60s who just returned from Arizona.

The person was tested in Regina. They are currently in hospital for an unrelated medical illness.

The City of Regina has four cases of COVID-19. The province has seven cases — two are confirmed and five are presumptive.

Health officials say they will reach out to anyone who has been in contact with the latest case.

All of Saskatchewan's novel coronavirus cases have been related to travel and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says the risk in the province remains relatively low.

The province introduced new travel restrictions and recommendations on Monday morning.