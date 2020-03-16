REGINA -- The Chief Medical Health Officer of Saskatchewan has announced a number of orders related to visitation and travel.

All travellers returning to Canada, including from the United States, are ordered to self-isolate and monitor health for two weeks upon their return.

Visitors to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes are restricted to essential visitors only. Essential visitors means immediate family visiting during compassionate reasons.

Faith based organizations are no longer exempt to public gathering restrictions ordering that no public gathering of over 250 people in any one room take place.

The government of Saskatchewan says any resident travelling internationally should return immediately “while commercial options are available. “