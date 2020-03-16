REGINA -- Ottawa has implemented new travel restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, but the federal government is permitting flights from trans-border service into the U.S., or sun destinations like Mexico, into airports like YQR.

“For those in Regina or southern Saskatchewan who have used either a Sunwing or WestJet flight going non-stop to a sun destination can still return back home through their home airport,” said James Bogusz, President and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

Those travelling to U.S. destinations out of YQR can also return to the Regina International Airport.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home while they still can as Canada is shutting the border to non-Canadian citizens, with limited exceptions, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Exemptions to the border restrictions apply to permanent Canadian residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats, air crews, and U.S. citizens.