REGINA -- With presumptive COVID-19 cases adding up throughout Saskatchewan, the government has instituted some new rules for anyone that has travelled outside of province.

All travellers returning from any international destination, including the United States, need to self-isolate and monitor their condition for 14 days after their return.

Anyone returning from within Canada is also advised to self-monitor for 14 days upon their return.

The government also said anyone who has travelled outside the province in the past 14 days should not visit hospitals or long-term care facilities.

The Federal Government and Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer recommended returning to Canada and avoiding any non-essential international travel.