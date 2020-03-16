REGINA -- The Province of Saskatchewan has introduced a new Self-Assessment Tool to help residents determine who should be tested for COVID-19 .

Do you have questions about COVID-19 testing? Use this self-assessment tool to determine whether you should be tested for COVID-19.



You can complete this assessment for yourself or on behalf of someone else, if they are not able.https://t.co/virZwSka63 — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 15, 2020

Residents can complete this test themselves or on behalf of someone else.

The tool can be accessed here.