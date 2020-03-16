Sask. introduces new 'Self-Assessment Tool' amid spread of COVID-19
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 10:49AM CST Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 11:27AM CST
Saskatchewan has rolled out a self assessment tool for COVID-19. (Source: Province of Saskatchewan)
REGINA -- The Province of Saskatchewan has introduced a new Self-Assessment Tool to help residents determine who should be tested for COVID-19 .
Residents can complete this test themselves or on behalf of someone else.
The tool can be accessed here.