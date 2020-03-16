REGINA -- All Regina Public Library (RPL) locations will be closed until further notice, in an attempt to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These closures will come into effect at the end of the day Monday.

All RPL programs, events, outreach services and meetings room bookings will be suspended until further notice.

Due dates for physical library materials will be extended and late fees will be waived retroactively from Friday, March 13.

Customer support and information will still be available over phone during regular hours of library operation.

Digital services will remain available on the RPL website.