City of Regina closes city centres, postpones council meetings
REGINA -- The City of Regina has announced the closure of most city centres and postponement of council meetings in an effort to handle COVID-19.
“The most important issue is public safety, and lessening the possibility of spreading the virus,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “We understand the hardship, but public safety and the protection of not just our city staff, but our residents is absolutely the paramount issue.”
City closures:
- All ice arenas including Brandt Centre and the Co-operators Centre
- Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre
- North West Leisure Centre
- Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre
- Sportplex – Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre
- Neighbourhood Centres:
- Glencairn Neighbourhood Centre
- Core Richie Neighbourhood Centre
- Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre
- South Leisure Centre
- Community-Operated Centres:
- Arcola East Community Centre
- Uplands Community Centre
- North East Community Centre
- Eastview Community Centre
- Argyle Park Community Centre
- Regina Senior Citizens Centre
- All Regina Public Library locations
- Douglas Park Washroom Facility
- Regina Floral Conservatory
Registered classes and swimming lessons are cancelled starting March 17. Customer accounts will be credited. Customers with leisure passes will receive two free weeks upon reactivation.
City Hall, Council Meetings:
- Public Works & Infrastructure Committee – March 18, 2020
- Priorities & Planning Committee – March 18, 2020
- Development Appeals Board – March 24, 2020
- City Council – March 25, 2020
- Accessibility Advisory Committee – April 6, 2020
- Community and Protective Services Committee – April 8, 2020
- Regina Planning Commission – April 8, 2020
- Regina Appeal Board – April 9, 2020
- Mayor’s Housing Commission – April 14, 2020
City events:
- Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities - postponed
- Regina City Council Arts and Business Awards - postponed
Regina Transit services will remain open for now, and the city encourages hand wishing, avoiding touching her face, stay home if you feel sick and call HealthLine 811.