REGINA -- The City of Regina has announced the closure of most city centres and postponement of council meetings in an effort to handle COVID-19.

“The most important issue is public safety, and lessening the possibility of spreading the virus,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “We understand the hardship, but public safety and the protection of not just our city staff, but our residents is absolutely the paramount issue.”

City closures:

All ice arenas including Brandt Centre and the Co-operators Centre

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre

North West Leisure Centre

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre

Sportplex – Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre

Neighbourhood Centres:

Glencairn Neighbourhood Centre

Core Richie Neighbourhood Centre

Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre

South Leisure Centre

Community-Operated Centres:

Arcola East Community Centre

Uplands Community Centre

North East Community Centre

Eastview Community Centre

Argyle Park Community Centre

Regina Senior Citizens Centre

All Regina Public Library locations

Douglas Park Washroom Facility

Regina Floral Conservatory

Registered classes and swimming lessons are cancelled starting March 17. Customer accounts will be credited. Customers with leisure passes will receive two free weeks upon reactivation.

Effective March 17, the City is closing recreation facilities, community centres & City Hall until further notice. City events are postponed. Registered programs, council/committee meetings are temp cancelled. @YQRTransit remains operational. Details https://t.co/2MHZFcPHnp #yqr pic.twitter.com/44WZ3iimBK — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) March 16, 2020

City Hall, Council Meetings:

Public Works & Infrastructure Committee – March 18, 2020

Priorities & Planning Committee – March 18, 2020

Development Appeals Board – March 24, 2020

City Council – March 25, 2020

Accessibility Advisory Committee – April 6, 2020

Community and Protective Services Committee – April 8, 2020

Regina Planning Commission – April 8, 2020

Regina Appeal Board – April 9, 2020

Mayor’s Housing Commission – April 14, 2020

City events:

Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities - postponed

Regina City Council Arts and Business Awards - postponed

Regina Transit services will remain open for now, and the city encourages hand wishing, avoiding touching her face, stay home if you feel sick and call HealthLine 811.