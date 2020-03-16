REGINA -- A Regina emergency room doctor who was exposed to COVID-19 wants to remind the public of the importance of social distancing.

Dr. Ankit Kapur told CTV News Regina that he was exposed to the virus in a clinical environment, and following advice from the province, he is in isolation.

“Healthcare at the best of times is chronically under resourced,” Dr. Kapur said. “Numerous teams and people are working very hard to protect their communities. The main thing I want to advocate for is more social distancing.”

Dr. Kapur said he is feeling well, but reducing the spread of the virus is key.

“What we can do to stop this before it gets as bad as it has in other places is strong social isolation techniques,” he said.