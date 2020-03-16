REGINA -- Saskatchewan has a seventh case of COVID-19, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer announced Monday.

Dr. Saqib Shahab says the newest case is also linked to travel, and the person recently returned from Arizona.

Schools in the province will close indefinitely on March 20.

Between March 16 and March 19, classes will "wind down." Any parents who can keep their children at home are encouraged to do so immediately. Absences and grades won't be impacted.

All classes in Saskatchewan schools from pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be suspended indefinitely, effective March 20th, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

On Sunday, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer said school closures would be based on evidence of sustained transmission of COVID-19, a rapid increase of local cases or non-travel-related transmission. The province says those criteria haven’t been met, but its taking a "preventative approach of proactive school closures."

"We will reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in our province," Moe said.

Students will receive final grades based on their current grade, the province says. All eligible Grade 12 students will graduate. The Ministry of Education and school divisions are working with post-secondary institutions for next year's entry requirements. Students will also advance to their next grade level when they return to classes in the fall.

Teachers and staff can work from home or in schools during class cancellations. The Education Ministry will work with school divisions and teachers for distance and alternative learning methods.

Daycares inside schools will be closed, but the closures won't apply to licensed daycares outside of schools. The province says it's looking into further measures for these daycares, which may be implemented at a later date.

Avoid hoarding

Moe is cautioning Saskatchewan residents against hoarding groceries and other supplies as more cancellations are announced.

"There is no need for us to hoard," he said. "We don't believe that coronavirus will cause shortages in our grocery stores, but hoarding certainly will. So, don't do it."

Travel restrictions

The province also announced on Monday that anyone travelling outside of the country should return to Canada while commercial options are available. Residents are also encouraged to avoid all non-essential international travel until further notice. Anyone returning home should self-isolate for 14 days.

There are also visitor restrictions for long-term care homes, hospitals and group homes. Only essential visitors -- immediate family members visiting for "compassionate reasons" -- will be allowed into those locations

A new self-assessment tool is now available to help Saskatchewanians determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.

SaskGaming has suspended operations and closed Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw until further notice. SIGA says its casinos will remain open for now, but says there are precautions in place like increased cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.