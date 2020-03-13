REGINA -- Hockey Regina is one of many minor hockey associations in Saskatchewan officially announcing the 2019-2020 hockey season has ended as of Friday, following a directive from Hockey Canada and the Saskatchewan Hockey Association.

"As COVID-19 continues to affect the world population, Hockey Canada and their provincial governing bodies has provided clear direction that all minor hockey associations are to follow," reads an announcement posted on the organization's website. "Let it be clear to all, the 2019-2020 season is complete."

The cancellation means no further league games, playoff games, practises, or tournaments.

It follows a similar move from the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, which called off all of its remaining programming this season over the virus.

Other minor hockey associations around the province, including Yorkton Minor Hockey, Moose Jaw Minor Hockey and Weyburn Minor Hockey confirmed they were ending their respective seasons on social media.

On Thursday, Hockey Canada issued a statement cancelling all activities sanctioned by the body over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

"Without question, this is an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world. The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada," the statement said.

