The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has cancelled all of its programming in the province in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial body is following a directive from Hockey Canada, which said all programs should be cancelled starting on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the SHA said the programs will cease for the remainder of the season.

“We agree with Hockey Canada that the health and safety of everyone connected to all sports is what our focus needs to be at this time,” the post said.

The association said the decision wasn’t made lightly.

The NHL, WHL and SJHL have all announced suspensions to their seasons due to novel coronavirus.