REGINA -- The Western Hockey League (WHL) season has been paused until further notice following an announcement from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

The directive from the CHL applies to the WHL as well as the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The CHL says it “[takes] the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously.”

“There’s been nothing in that way of cancellations except via the lockout," Regina Pats general manager John Paddock said. "This is uncharted territory for everybody.”

The league said it has been closely watching responses from local, provincial and federal health agencies.