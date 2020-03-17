REGINA -- A majority of Regina businesses believe the COVID-19 virus will have a “major impact” on business, according to a Regina and District Chamber of Commerce survey. This is being confirmed by a number of locations that have announced both temporary, and in some cases permanent, closures.

Here’s a list of local bars, restaurants and stores feeling the impact, and how they’re responding.

This is a developing news story. New information will be added as it becomes available.

Restaurants

The Capitol – Permanent closure

“A struggling economy compounded with our growing concerns over public safety due to the Covid-19 virus has depleted our ability to operate a profitable business,” the venue said in a Tweet.

Avenue Restaurant – Temporary closure

“Although we will be closed temporarily, we encourage you to support those local businesses who have made the difficult choice to stay open,” Avenue wrote in a Facebook post.

Bars

The Fat Badger –Temporarily closed

“We know that we are a St. Patrick’s Day destination and a great place to party with friends. It is with this knowledge that we have decided to close [Tuesday],” The Badger wrote on Instagram.

Stores

Mortise and Tenon – Temporarily closed

The stores wrote on Instagram that it has an ethical responsibility to close at this time. The store will launch an online option this week and offer free doorstep delivery.