REGINA -- A majority of Regina businesses believe the COVID-19 virus will have a “major impact” on business, according to a Regina and District Chamber of Commerce survey.

The survey shows 64 per cent of respondents think the virus will have a “major impact on the profitability of business.” 14 per cent see it as a medium impact, 13 per cent as a small impact and six per cent think it will have no impact.

“First and foremost, safety needs to be the number one priority. We all need to do whatever we can to stop the spread of this insidious virus,” said John Hopkins, the CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce.

“At the same time, we need to protect our economy from falling into a steep recessionary period.”

Businesses are also concerned about the virus’ effects on customers, with 55 per cent believing it will have a major impact.

Additionally, 23 per cent said it will have a medium impact on customers, 11 per cent for a small impact and five per cent said it will have no impact.

With markets down around the world, 51 per cent of businesses surveyed see the global and national market instability as a major concern.

Saskatchewan is up to seven cases of COVID-19 within the province, as of March 16.