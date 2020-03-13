REGINA -- Regina’s Mayor Michael Fougere said the City has yet to cancel major events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but added this could change at a moment's notice.

He said that although there are no presumptive cases in Regina yet, the City is still taking precautions.

"Our priority of our city is the health and safety for Regina residents," Fougere said.

City manager Chris Holden said employees are not permitted to travel outside of Canada as governments around the world try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fougere said the City is in contact with the Ministry of Health, and is relying on the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to put a plan in place.

Reiterating what he said on Thursday, the mayor said essential services like water, waste water, fire and policing will remain in place “no matter what”.

City of Regina facilities will remain open for now, but Fougere said that could change.

Imagine Regina, the I Love Regina Run, all Evraz Place events, the Saskatchewan Economic Development Conference, city council meetings will continue to be discussed at the City level.

Any cancellations and closures will be posted on the City's website and social media.

Holden added Regina residents should focus on taking care of their own hygiene, reminding people to wash their hands, maintain social distancing and staying home if they're sick.

Fire Chief Layne Jackson, who is charge of the city's emergency preparedness, says the City is working to stay on top of COVID-19. Certain roles within the emergency reponse team have been activated, he says, and the status is changing daily.