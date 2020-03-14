Self-isolated U of R students test negative for COVID-19
CTV News Regina Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:29AM CST Last Updated Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:31AM CST
REGINA -- Two University of Regina students in self-isolation have tested negative for COVID-19.
The students were experiencing flu-like symptoms and were moved into self-isolation on Thursday.
The University is reminding students, faculty and staff to practice social distancing, wash hands often and avoid touching your eyes face, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
There are currently two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. No cases have been confirmed in Regina.