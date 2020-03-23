REGINA -- Saskatchewan has introduced a new tool to help local businesses deal with the economic fallout caused by COVID-19.

The province’s new Business Response Team will help businesses find provincial and federal supports that they qualify for.

“We know businesses have questions and this response team will help them navigate this uncertain situation,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

Businesses will be able to access the new tool via email at supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca or telephone at 1-844-800-8688. Information can also be found on the provinces website.