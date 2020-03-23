REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 66.

According to the province, 65 cases are now confirmed and one is a presumptive positive. Two people are between the ages of five to 19, while all other cases are over the age of 20. The province didn’t specify the ages of those two cases.

Sixty-one per cent of the cases are men, and the other 39 per cent are women.

There have been 5,269 COVID-19 tests performed at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory so far. Over the weekend, the province announced the Regina-based lab could now perform confirmatory COVID-19 tests. Prior to that, presumptive positive tests had to be sent to Winnipeg for official confirmation.

The province says additional demographic information on these cases isn't available at this time because public health officials are still working on their contact investigation.

Anyone who has a fever or cough is asked to self-isolate immediately and to use the province's self-assessment tool.

International travellers returning to Saskatchewan are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 also needs to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Health officials will speak in Regina at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.