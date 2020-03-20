REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe announced that self-isolation is now mandatory in Saskatchewan and has implemented new measures regarding gatherings and businesses.

Mandatory self-isolation

The province has ordered mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone who has travelled internationally or has come into contact with someone with COVID-19.

“This is not a suggestion, this is not a guideline, this is now the law,” Moe said

He said anyone not following the directive could be arrested.

"The goal here is full compliance with the orders that Dr. Shahab has recommended," Moe said. "If we're going to flatten the curve these measures need to be taken seriously."

Penalties could include a $2,000 fine for failing to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to Saskatchewan.

New limitations on businesses, gatherings

The new measures announced Friday include limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people in one room, except when people can maintain two metres between them.

Nightclubs, bars and lounges all need to close. Takeout food and alcohol can be permitted with two metres of distancing between customers and delivery persons.

The following businesses are ordered to close:

Restaurants

Food courts

Cafeterias

Cafes

Bistros

Gyms

Casinos

Bingos

Arenas

Curling rinks

Swimming pools

Galleries

Theatres

Museums

Tattooists

Hairdressers

Barbers

Acupuncturists

Acupressurists

Cosmetologists

Electrologists

Estheticians

Manicurists,

Tanning parlours

Relaxation masseuses

The following clinics are ordered to close with the exception of non-elective procedures:

Dentists

Optometrists

Chiropractors

Registered massage therapy

Podiatrists

All daycares are limited to a maximum of eight children per teacher.

Premier Scott Moe said there are concerns about people failing to self-isolate for 14 days following international travel.

“I know that the vast majority of Saskatchewan people are taking their personal responsibility seriously and following this order,” he said. “But a few are not.”

The provincial orders must be followed under the state of emergency, and Moe said law enforcement agencies have the "full authority to enforce those orders."

“We need people to recognize how serious this is,” Health Minister Jim Rieter said.

The Regina Police Service says it is working with the Saskatchewan Public Safety and Public Health to determine the best way to handle enforcement.