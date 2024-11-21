REGINA
Regina

    • Crews called to early morning house fire on Rae Street

    (Regina Fire, X) (Regina Fire, X)
    Share

    Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Rae Street early Thursday morning.

    According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were sent to a home on the 1000 block of Rae Street around 3:23 a.m.

    Firefighters arrived to heavy fire and smoke conditions but were able to control the blaze quickly, the post said.

    No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation, the post said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News