REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 156.

Five people with the virus are being cared for in hospital. This includes three patients in acute care and two in intensive care. Four more people have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to eight.

Two patients in acute care are located in the north, and one is in Saskatoon. The two patients in ICU are located in central Saskatchewan and Regina.

All but seven cases are related to travel at this time.

There are five people with COVID-19 under 19 in Saskatchewan.

According to the province, 838 people have been tested since Saturday.

The province is urging anyone who attended a snowmobile rally in Chistopher Lake on March 14 to call HealthLine 811. Around 130 people attended the event and the province has made contact with 76.

Saskatchewan announced it's largest spike in cases to date on Saturday with 30 new cases. Twenty of these cases resulted from the event in Chistopher Lake.