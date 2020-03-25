REGINA -- Here’s a full list of critical public services the government says can continue to operate

“Workers must follow personal protective measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” the province said in a news release,

Health care and public health workers

  • Occupations in health and social services
  • Pre-hospital and emergency services (like paramedics, dispatchers)
  • Private professional resources offices (health network)
  • Pharmacies
  • Dentistry (emergency services only)
  • Optometry (emergency services only)
  • Physiotherapy (emergency services only)
  • Laboratories and specimen collection centres
  • Caregivers
  • Medical facilities (emergency services only)
  • Businesses that provide products and/or services that support health services
  • Private seniors’ residences and services
  • Home services for seniors, those with disabilities and the vulnerable
  • Specialized resources in accommodation (like domestic violence, homelessness, addictions)
  • 811 and 911 call centre workers
  • Canadian Red Cross
  • Canadian Blood Services
  • Production, supply and distribution of items like drugs, vaccines, pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment

Law enforcement, public safety and first responders

  • Police services
  • Fire services
  • Corrections
  • Special constables
  • Security agencies
  • Legal and professional services
  • Civil security, coroners and pathology
  • Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations
  • Courthouse (staff required to maintain minimum operations)
  • Communication services
  • Professional and social services that support the justice system
  • 911 call centre workers
  • Hazardous material responders from government, private sector
  • Workers who maintain digital infrastructure supporting law enforcement and emergency service options

Government and community services

  • Emergency child care
  • Online higher education
  • Training related to critical public services
  • Providers of goods and services for the vulnerable
  • Food inspectors
  • Waste collection and disposal
  • Air ambulance, STARS
  • Suicide prevention services
  • Support services for victims of domestic violence
  • Income security and social security
  • All utilities (power, gas, water, wastewater, telephone) and service providers
  • Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (i.e. administration, public workers, etc.)
  • Animal shelters

Production, processing, manufacturing and the supporting supply chains

  • Production, processing and supply chains of the mining sector, forestry sector, energy, oil and gas sectors, the agriculture sector including animal care and the manufacturing sector
  • Businesses, facilities and services that support and carry-out the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and Global supply chains

Transportation and logistics

  • Public transport, transport of people
  • Airports and maintenance workers
  • Transport, storage and distribution of goods
  • Road construction and maintenance
  • Service stations and mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries
  • Taxis, ridesharing and paratransit services
  • Postal services
  • Businesses engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure

Media and Telecommunications

  • Telecommunications (network, equipment)
  • Cable distributors
  • Information Communication Technology
  • National media
  • Local media
  • Construction, maintenance and repair
  • Construction firms
  • Services performed by trades people
  • Rental equipment
  • Building maintenance, repair and housekeeping

Retail Services

  • Grocery and other food stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Convenience stores
  • Hardware, home supply and appliance stores
  • Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries
  • Restaurants (take out, delivery only)
  • Hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities, including student residences
  • Cleaners, drycleaners and laundromats
  • Medical supplies and services
  • Pet food stores and supplies
  • Movers
  • Work equipment (safety and protection)
  • Automotive dealers, auto repair and autobody shops
  • Stores selling beer, wine, liquor or cannabis products
  • Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers
  • Businesses that supply office products and services
  • Rental and leasing services
  • Professional services including lawyers and para-legals, engineers and translators
  • Land registration services and real estate agent services
  • Businesses providing security services including private security guards, monitoring or surveillance equipment and services
  • Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary help

Banking and Financial Services

  • Financial services
  • Insurance services
  • Payroll services
  • Accounting services
  • Financial market services