REGINA -- Here’s a full list of critical public services the government says can continue to operate

“Workers must follow personal protective measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” the province said in a news release,

Health care and public health workers

Occupations in health and social services

Pre-hospital and emergency services (like paramedics, dispatchers)

Private professional resources offices (health network)

Pharmacies

Dentistry (emergency services only)

Optometry (emergency services only)

Physiotherapy (emergency services only)

Laboratories and specimen collection centres

Caregivers

Medical facilities (emergency services only)

Businesses that provide products and/or services that support health services

Private seniors’ residences and services

Home services for seniors, those with disabilities and the vulnerable

Specialized resources in accommodation (like domestic violence, homelessness, addictions)

811 and 911 call centre workers

Canadian Red Cross

Canadian Blood Services

Production, supply and distribution of items like drugs, vaccines, pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment

Law enforcement, public safety and first responders

Police services

Fire services

Corrections

Special constables

Security agencies

Legal and professional services

Civil security, coroners and pathology

Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations

Courthouse (staff required to maintain minimum operations)

Communication services

Professional and social services that support the justice system

911 call centre workers

Hazardous material responders from government, private sector

Workers who maintain digital infrastructure supporting law enforcement and emergency service options

Government and community services

Emergency child care

Online higher education

Training related to critical public services

Providers of goods and services for the vulnerable

Food inspectors

Waste collection and disposal

Air ambulance, STARS

Suicide prevention services

Support services for victims of domestic violence

Income security and social security

All utilities (power, gas, water, wastewater, telephone) and service providers

Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (i.e. administration, public workers, etc.)

Animal shelters

Production, processing, manufacturing and the supporting supply chains

Production, processing and supply chains of the mining sector, forestry sector, energy, oil and gas sectors, the agriculture sector including animal care and the manufacturing sector

Businesses, facilities and services that support and carry-out the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and Global supply chains

Transportation and logistics

Public transport, transport of people

Airports and maintenance workers

Transport, storage and distribution of goods

Road construction and maintenance

Service stations and mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries

Taxis, ridesharing and paratransit services

Postal services

Businesses engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure

Media and Telecommunications

Telecommunications (network, equipment)

Cable distributors

Information Communication Technology

National media

Local media

Construction, maintenance and repair

Construction firms

Services performed by trades people

Rental equipment

Building maintenance, repair and housekeeping

Retail Services

Grocery and other food stores

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Hardware, home supply and appliance stores

Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries

Restaurants (take out, delivery only)

Hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities, including student residences

Cleaners, drycleaners and laundromats

Medical supplies and services

Pet food stores and supplies

Movers

Work equipment (safety and protection)

Automotive dealers, auto repair and autobody shops

Stores selling beer, wine, liquor or cannabis products

Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers

Businesses that supply office products and services

Rental and leasing services

Professional services including lawyers and para-legals, engineers and translators

Land registration services and real estate agent services

Businesses providing security services including private security guards, monitoring or surveillance equipment and services

Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary help

Banking and Financial Services