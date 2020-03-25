COVID-19: Here's what the province has named critical public services
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 2:13PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 25, 2020 2:35PM CST
REGINA -- Here’s a full list of critical public services the government says can continue to operate
“Workers must follow personal protective measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” the province said in a news release,
Health care and public health workers
- Occupations in health and social services
- Pre-hospital and emergency services (like paramedics, dispatchers)
- Private professional resources offices (health network)
- Pharmacies
- Dentistry (emergency services only)
- Optometry (emergency services only)
- Physiotherapy (emergency services only)
- Laboratories and specimen collection centres
- Caregivers
- Medical facilities (emergency services only)
- Businesses that provide products and/or services that support health services
- Private seniors’ residences and services
- Home services for seniors, those with disabilities and the vulnerable
- Specialized resources in accommodation (like domestic violence, homelessness, addictions)
- 811 and 911 call centre workers
- Canadian Red Cross
- Canadian Blood Services
- Production, supply and distribution of items like drugs, vaccines, pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment
Law enforcement, public safety and first responders
- Police services
- Fire services
- Corrections
- Special constables
- Security agencies
- Legal and professional services
- Civil security, coroners and pathology
- Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations
- Courthouse (staff required to maintain minimum operations)
- Communication services
- Professional and social services that support the justice system
- 911 call centre workers
- Hazardous material responders from government, private sector
- Workers who maintain digital infrastructure supporting law enforcement and emergency service options
Government and community services
- Emergency child care
- Online higher education
- Training related to critical public services
- Providers of goods and services for the vulnerable
- Food inspectors
- Waste collection and disposal
- Air ambulance, STARS
- Suicide prevention services
- Support services for victims of domestic violence
- Income security and social security
- All utilities (power, gas, water, wastewater, telephone) and service providers
- Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (i.e. administration, public workers, etc.)
- Animal shelters
Production, processing, manufacturing and the supporting supply chains
- Production, processing and supply chains of the mining sector, forestry sector, energy, oil and gas sectors, the agriculture sector including animal care and the manufacturing sector
- Businesses, facilities and services that support and carry-out the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and Global supply chains
Transportation and logistics
- Public transport, transport of people
- Airports and maintenance workers
- Transport, storage and distribution of goods
- Road construction and maintenance
- Service stations and mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries
- Taxis, ridesharing and paratransit services
- Postal services
- Businesses engaged in or supporting the operation, maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure
Media and Telecommunications
- Telecommunications (network, equipment)
- Cable distributors
- Information Communication Technology
- National media
- Local media
- Construction, maintenance and repair
- Construction firms
- Services performed by trades people
- Rental equipment
- Building maintenance, repair and housekeeping
Retail Services
- Grocery and other food stores
- Pharmacies
- Convenience stores
- Hardware, home supply and appliance stores
- Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries
- Restaurants (take out, delivery only)
- Hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities, including student residences
- Cleaners, drycleaners and laundromats
- Medical supplies and services
- Pet food stores and supplies
- Movers
- Work equipment (safety and protection)
- Automotive dealers, auto repair and autobody shops
- Stores selling beer, wine, liquor or cannabis products
- Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers
- Businesses that supply office products and services
- Rental and leasing services
- Professional services including lawyers and para-legals, engineers and translators
- Land registration services and real estate agent services
- Businesses providing security services including private security guards, monitoring or surveillance equipment and services
- Businesses providing staffing services, including temporary help
Banking and Financial Services
- Financial services
- Insurance services
- Payroll services
- Accounting services
- Financial market services