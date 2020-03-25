REGINA -- The following businesses must stop providing face-to-face services to the public.

  • Clothing stores
  • Shoe stores
  • Flower shops
  • Sporting goods
  • Adventure stores
  • Vape shops
  • Boats, ATV or snowmobile retailers
  • Gift, book stationary stores
  • Jewelry stores
  • Toy stores
  • Music, entertainment stores
  • Pawn shops
  • Travel agencies

The following businesses were ordered to close last week:

  • Restaurants
  • Food courts
  • Cafeterias
  • Cafes
  • Bistros
  • Gyms
  • Casinos
  • Bingos
  • Arenas
  • Curling rinks
  • Swimming pools
  • Galleries
  • Theatres
  • Museums
  • Tattooists
  • Hairdressers
  • Barbers
  • Acupuncturists
  • Acupressurists
  • Cosmetologists
  • Electrologists
  • Estheticians
  • Manicurists,
  • Tanning parlours
  • Relaxation masseuses