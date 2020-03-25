Here's a list of businesses that have to stop providing public-facing services in Sask.
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 2:33PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 25, 2020 2:41PM CST
REGINA -- The following businesses must stop providing face-to-face services to the public.
- Clothing stores
- Shoe stores
- Flower shops
- Sporting goods
- Adventure stores
- Vape shops
- Boats, ATV or snowmobile retailers
- Gift, book stationary stores
- Jewelry stores
- Toy stores
- Music, entertainment stores
- Pawn shops
- Travel agencies
The following businesses were ordered to close last week:
- Restaurants
- Food courts
- Cafeterias
- Cafes
- Bistros
- Gyms
- Casinos
- Bingos
- Arenas
- Curling rinks
- Swimming pools
- Galleries
- Theatres
- Museums
- Tattooists
- Hairdressers
- Barbers
- Acupuncturists
- Acupressurists
- Cosmetologists
- Electrologists
- Estheticians
- Manicurists,
- Tanning parlours
- Relaxation masseuses