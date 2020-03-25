REGINA -- A new toll-free line is available to Saskatchewan residents who have non-health related questions.

Provincial line: 1-855-559-5502

Regina line: 306-787-8539

“We expect this new line to free up room for 811 healthcare professionals to reach more people who may be experiencing medical issues,” said Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) President Marlo Pritchard.

These lines will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. but emergency operators who can help guide residents to resources like government services and restrictions on travel.