REGINA -- Three people in Saskatchewan have recovered from COVID-19, the province said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health announced nine more confirmed cases, bringing the province's total to 95.

Five people are in hospital in relation to the novel coronavirus. The province says three of those hospitalizations are in Regina and two are in Saskatoon. One person is in the ICU in each city.

Five cases are the result of community transmission, including a new case in northern Saskatchewan. All the rest are related to travel.

The province says four people are under the age of 19, 45 people are between 20 and 44 years old, 32 are between 45 and 64, and 14 cases are in people are older than 65.

The cases are 57 per cent male and 43 per cent female.

There have been 6,915 COVID-19 tests performed in the province so far.

The province has limited indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people, except for families in the same home, or critical public and business services.

Self-service food products like salad and soup bars are also no longer permitted in Saskatchewan.