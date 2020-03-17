REGINA -- A dental conference in Vancouver is behind three of Regina's five cases of COVID-19.

One person in their 40s and another in their 50s tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning home from the conference.

Another person who was in close contact with one of the conference attendees has also tested positive.

As of March 17, Saskatchewan had eight cases of COVID-10 — two confirmed and six presumptive. Five of the cases are in Regina, two in Saskatoon and one in northern Saskatchewan.