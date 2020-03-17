REGINA -- Saskatchewan has one new case of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to eight.

The province says the person is in their 50s. They were tested in Regina following a trip to Vancouver. The person is self-isolating at home.

Shahab said the province is moving in the right direction and there has been a slowdown in the number of new cases. He advises people should continue to social distance and stay home for the next few weeks.

"We are, as a province, moving in the right direction," Shahab said.

Snowbirds who are returning home from travel to the United States should self-isolate two weeks. Anyone not self-isolating after travel poses a large risk to hundreds of other contacts.

Five of Saskatchewan's cases are due to international travel. Two others were at a dental conference in Vancouver where they were exposed to the virus. The final case was a person in direct contact with a person who attended the conference.

Shahab said Saskatchewan will continue to see travel-related cases. He added that the province hasn't seen any non-travel-related cases at this point, but added he "would not be surprised if we do."

Doctors are being told to use their clinical discretion as far as testing is concerned.

Although Ontario and Alberta have declared states of emergency, Saskatchewan isn’t moving towards that measure yet.

"At this point we are able to enact all the steps we need under the Public Health Act," Shahab said.

The province is cracking down on large gatherings of more than 250 people. Shahab also recommends cancelling weddings and other large events.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.