REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has amended the Saskatchewan Employment Act to guarantee access to unpaid job protected leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank workers across Saskatchewan for everything they do,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. “No one should lose their job for continuing to prioritize health and safety during this public health emergency.”

Amendments to the act include:

Remove requirement of 13 consecutive weeks of employment with the employer before accessing sick leave

Remove need for doctor’s note

Introduction of a new unpaid public health emergency leave which can be accessed in a public health emergency and when the province issues an order to take measures to reduce the spread

Amendments will come into effect retroactively on March 6.