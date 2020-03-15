Everything we know about Sask.'s COVID-19 cases so far
CTV News Regina Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:23PM CST Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 12:14PM CST
REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has reported two confirmed case and five presumptive cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, March 12.
All seven cases remain in self-isolation as of March 16.
Here's what we know about all the cases in the province so far:
CTVNewsRegina.ca will update this list as more information becomes available.
- A person in their 60s who recently travelled to Egypt now self-isolating at home in Saskatoon.
- A person in their 60s who travelled to Oregon State in the U.S. is self-isolating at home in Saskatoon.
- A healthcare worker in their 30s who recently travelled to Nigeria, Germany and Alberta is recovering in northern Saskatchewan.
- Two people in their 40s, one of who recently returned from a dental conference in Vancouver where an attendee had COVID-19, are self-isolating at home in Regina.
- A person in their 20s who travelled to Tennessee is self-isolating after testing in Regina.
- A person in their 60s who travelled to Arizona who is in hospital for an unrelated illness in Regina.